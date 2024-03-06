GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials urged to take up SVEEP vigorously in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka

The code of conduct will come into force any moment with the announcement of elections to the Lok Sabha

March 06, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
SVEEO stands for Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation.

SVEEO stands for Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Chikkaballapur, G.T. Nittali, urged officials of the district to take up SVEEP (Systematic voters education and electoral programme) vigorously as the code of conduct will come into force any moment with the announcement of elections to the Lok Sabha. 

Addressing a preparatory meeting in Chikkaballapur, Mr. Nittali said that in the earlier Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019, the district fared well. This year too, officials should ensure an increase in the percentage of votes by organising innovative programmes, voters awareness programmes, prepare posters, banners and distribute pamphlets across the district, and ensure that a large number of votes are polled this year in the ensuing election. . 

Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024

