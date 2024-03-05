GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second list will include BJP candidates of Karnataka, says B.S. Yediyurappa

March 05, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is also the BJP’s parliamentary board member, has said the party’s second list of candidates will include the names of candidates for constituencies in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Sagar on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said the election committee would be meeting in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting would discuss the candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final decision on the candidates,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.