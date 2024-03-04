GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP-JD(S) seat sharing to be finalised in a week’s time

Modi, Shah, Nadda, and Kumaraswamy will hold discussion on whether the former Chief Minister should contest LS polls, says Deve Gowda

March 04, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated March 05, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) MP H.D. Deve Gowda.

JD(S) MP H.D. Deve Gowda. | Photo Credit: PTI

The seat-sharing agreement between Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP is in the final stages and will be finalised in about a week’s time, former Prime Minister and JD (S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said on Monday.

“Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has already discussed the seat sharing issue with the BJP leaders. Probably there could be one more meeting before finalising the seat,” the former Prime Minister told presspersons here after Rashmi Rame Gowda took over as the JD (S) women wing president.

On the chances of Mr. Kumaraswamy heading towards national politics, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda along with Mr. Kumaraswamy will hold discussion on whether the former Chief Minister should contest or not.” Indicating that the JD(S) could provide crucial inputs to BJP, he said, “The BJP might ask us our opinion on ticket being given by BJP, and we will provide our inputs. We will work with BJP to win all the seats in the State.”

Appreciating Mr. Modi for his whirlwind tour over the next few days, Mr. Gowda said, “The decision on my campaign plan will be taken after the election notification is issued. I will go where I am invited. All JD(S) leaders, including Mr. Kumaraswamy, will also travel across the State.” He also said that there is an unnecessary confusion being created in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency where the party is stronger, and that the party will hold a convention in Mandya soon.

