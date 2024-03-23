Watch | Kamal Haasan: ‘CAA is an attack on the constitution’

March 23, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Legendary actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan, was at The Hindu office in Chennai on March 21, where he interacted with the staff to discuss politics and cinema.

In an interaction with D. Suresh Kumar, Deputy Resident Editor, Haasan touched on several political topics, from Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology, to the present political situation weeks before the Lok Sabha polls.

Haasan explains why he doesn’t refer to Gandhi as ‘Mahatma’; the difference between tolerance and acceptance; why he feels the CAA is flawed; the electoral bonds controversy, and more.

Interview: D. Suresh Kumar

Videography: Johan Sathyadas, Shiva Raj, Thamodharan B., Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Production: Shiva Raj