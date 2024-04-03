GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Tamil Nadu | Interviews

This folder contains a collection of exclusive interviews of political leaders of Tamil Nadu to The Hindu, in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha election.

April 03, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu is among the 22 States and Union Territories that will elect members to the 19th Lok Sabha in a single phase of polling on April 19, 2024. It is among the 21 States and Union Territories in the country that are to face polling in the first phase. Votes polled are to be counted on June 4, after the completion of the total seven phases of polling across India.

In this collection of stories, The Hindu presents exclusive interviews of leaders of political parties and key candidates who are in fray for the Parliamentary elections.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / state politics / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam / Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi / All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi / Manithaneya Makkal Katchi / Pattali Makkal Katchi / Makkal Needhi Maiam / Indian National Congress / Naam Tamilar Katchi / Tamil Maanila Congress / Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian Union Muslim League

Collection - 13 stories

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an interview with The Hindu in Chennai on March 29, 2024
Tamil Nadu
Watch | AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami: Quit NDA to address needs of T.N. people
D. Suresh Kumar
BJP State president K. Annamalai campaigning for the party’s Tiruvallur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency candidate Pon. V. Balaganapathy at Madhavaram in Chennai on Friday.
Lok Sabha Elections
People of Tamil Nadu want to sync with the Central government this election, says Annamalai
N. Sai Charan
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 21/03/2024 : Actor and politician Kamal Haasan during an conversation with Deputy Resident Editor, Tamil Nadu D Suresh Kumar of The Hindu, in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: R. Ravindran.
Lok Sabha Elections
Watch | Kamal Haasan: ‘CAA is an attack on the constitution’
The Hindu Bureau
Chennai, 22/03/2024 : VCK leaders Thirumavalavan and Ravikumar during an interaction with the journalist in Chennai on Friday. Photo : Raghunathan SR / The Hindu
Lok Sabha Elections
Watch | Thol. Thirumavalavan on AIADMK’s isolation, electoral bonds, Dalit unity
The Hindu Bureau
K. Veeramani
INTERVIEW
Lok Sabha polls | BJP’s victory will drive the last nail in the coffin for Indian democracy: Dravidar Kazhagam chief Veeramani
B. Kolappan
More up his sleeve: Su. Venkatesan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency interacts with The Hindu in Madurai
INTERVIEW
Lok Sabha polls | Su. Venkatesan envisions Madurai as a medical hub
B.Tilak Chandar
Thol Thirumavalavan
Lok Sabha Elections
BJP prefers to slowly infiltrate regional parties and dilute their vote bank, says VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan
The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Vasanth
INTERVIEW
Lok Sabha polls | Unity among secular parties will demolish BJP’s prominent presence in Kanniyakumari: Vijay Vasanth
C. Palanivel Rajan
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an interview with The Hindu in Chennai on Friday.
Premium
It is an illusion to say that the DMK alliance looks stronger: Palaniswami
D. Suresh Kumar,T. Ramakrishnan
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan during a conversation with The Hindu Deputy Resident Editor, Tamil Nadu, D. Suresh Kumar, in Chennai on March 21, 2024.
Tamil Nadu
Not yet fascist, but they are getting there: Kamal Haasan on BJP and Modi
The Hindu Bureau
P. Saravanan, AIADMK candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, interacting with The Hindu in Madurai on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha Elections
Su. Venkatesan is X politician, says P. Saravanan
The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an interview in Chennai on March 29, 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections
National parties often ignore regional aspirations, says AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami
D. Suresh Kumar,T. Ramakrishnan
Anbumani Ramadoss
INTERVIEW
For this Lok Sabha poll, I was never in favour of an alliance with the AIADMK: Anbumani Ramadoss
Udhav Naig

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.