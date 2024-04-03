Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Tamil Nadu | Interviews

April 03, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

Tamil Nadu is among the 22 States and Union Territories that will elect members to the 19th Lok Sabha in a single phase of polling on April 19, 2024. It is among the 21 States and Union Territories in the country that are to face polling in the first phase. Votes polled are to be counted on June 4, after the completion of the total seven phases of polling across India.

In this collection of stories, The Hindu presents exclusive interviews of leaders of political parties and key candidates who are in fray for the Parliamentary elections.