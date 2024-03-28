Watch | Thol. Thirumavalavan on AIADMK’s isolation, electoral bonds, Dalit unity

March 28, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Thol. Thirumavalavan, Founder - President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dalit rights leader, was at the office of The Hindu at Chennai recently. In the presence of The Hindu’s Editor Suresh Nambath, and Deputy Resident Editor D. Suresh Kumar, he interacted with senior journalists on politics and Dalit unity.

During his conversation, Mr. Thirumavalavan discussed on BJP’s propaganda over Ayodhya Ram temple, VCK’s bargaining power in securing a general seat, AIADMK’s isolation, relationship with the DMK, electoral bonds, Dalit consolidation in Tamil Nadu, confidence shown by the BJP in winning 400 Lok Sabha seats across India, and more.

