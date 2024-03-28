GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Thol. Thirumavalavan on AIADMK's isolation, electoral bonds, Dalit unity

Watch | Thol. Thirumavalavan on AIADMK’s isolation, electoral bonds, Dalit unity

The President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi interacted with staff at The Hindu

March 28, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thol. Thirumavalavan, Founder - President of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dalit rights leader, was at the office of The Hindu at Chennai recently. In the presence of The Hindu’s Editor Suresh Nambath, and Deputy Resident Editor D. Suresh Kumar, he interacted with senior journalists on politics and Dalit unity.

During his conversation, Mr. Thirumavalavan discussed on BJP’s propaganda over Ayodhya Ram temple, VCK’s bargaining power in securing a general seat, AIADMK’s isolation, relationship with the DMK, electoral bonds, Dalit consolidation in Tamil Nadu, confidence shown by the BJP in winning 400 Lok Sabha seats across India, and more.

Read more:  BJP prefers to slowly infiltrate regional parties and dilute their vote bank, says VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan 

Videography: Thamodharan B. and Shiva Raj

Production: Thamodharan B.

