In this video, Srinivasan Ramani takes a data-driven look at the States and constituencies going to polls in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. The video also carries a perspective from the ground provided by The Hindu’s Shiv Sahay Singh.

The 8 Lok Sabha constituencies from West Bengal going to polls on phase 4 of voting on May 13 are - Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum.

The Hindu interactive on 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections