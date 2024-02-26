GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says men think that power should always be in their hands

A few people, said to be workers of the BJP, wrote letters to the BJP high command against Shobha Karandlaje

February 26, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

A file photo of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo

“Men think that power should always rest with them. People with such a mindset resort to ‘Go Back’ campaigns,” said Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, on February 26, in response to a campaign by a few people, who wrote to the BJP high command against fielding her from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“Some people did go-back campaigns in the last election. They are doing it again. I am handling the responsibilities assigned by the party with honesty and commitment. I am confident that the party leadership and seniors will respond to such campaigns,” the Union Minister said.

“The party leadership will investigate who wrote those letters and who posted them. I am confident that the leaders at the Centre will collect all that information,” she said.

Recently, a few people, said to be workers of the BJP, wrote letters to the party high command against Shobha Karandlaje. The campaign is being seen as an attempt by a section within the BJP not in favour of Shobha Karandlaje contesting from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

