Lok Sabha elections: Three BJP leaders throw hat in the ring to contest from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency

February 18, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, three leaders of the BJP have thrown their hats in the ring to contest from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and the incumbent Member of Parliament from the constituency Shobha Karandlaje, immediate past president of the Udupi district unit of the party Kuilady Suresh Nayak and a leader of the fishermen and former Congress minister and who switched sides to the BJP in 2022 Pramod Madhwaraj have declared that they are the aspirants for the party ticket.

Ms. Karandlaje went on record in Udupi two days ago that if the party decides to field her again she would like to contest from the same constituency for the third time as her name is mentioned for five to six Lok Sabha seats.

Mr. Nayak said in a statement last month that he has been active in the BJP for the past 32 years as he worked for the party at different levels — from booth level to the district level. “Though I worked with responsibility, I did not get any chance to contest any election,” he said.

Mr. Madhwaraj, a former Congress MLA for Udupi who held the portfolios of Youth Empowerment and Sports and Fisheries in the then Congress government, told reporters last month that he is eligible to contest as the BJP candidate. “Everyone has the right to seek a ticket to contest the polls. I too have told the party leaders that I am an aspirant,” he said adding that if not fielded he would support any other candidate fielded by the BJP. Highlighting his credentials to become a Member of Parliament, Mr. Madhwaraj said none of the coastal States in the country have a fisherman as a Member of Parliament.

Kishore D. Suvarna, secretary, of All India Fishermen’s Association demanded last month that the BJP issue a ticket to Mr. Madhwaraj stating that Ms. Karandlaje has the option of contesting from other constituencies and Mr. Madhwaraj can do justice to the community. Incidentally, he took Ms. Karandlaje openly to task at a meeting in Udupi last week stating that as a two-time Member of Parliament, she failed to ensure that the 3.5 km-stretch of National Highway 169A from Adi Udupi to Malpe has still not been made a four-lane highway. He questioned the Minister whether a decade was not enough to widen the prominent stretch leading to Malpe fisheries harbour and Malpe Beach and what did she do about it. A video clipping of the minister hitting back by stating that Ms. Suvarna was talking in the personal capacity and asking him to sit down went viral on the social media.

Meanwhile, B. Kishore Kumar Kundapura, president, Udupi unit of the BJP said that there is nothing wrong in leaders announcing that they are the aspirants. But one should not declare or project himself or herself as the candidate even before the party decides it.

He said that in addition to the report of the party, it also takes into account the survey report of a private agency before finalising the candidature.