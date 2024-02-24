JD(S)-BJP alliance will be defeated in Lok Sabha polls, says Siddaramaiah

February 24, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the BJP-JD(S) alliance will suffer defeat in the coming Lok Sabha polls as the alliance failed to work in the recently-held election to the Teachers’ Constituency of the Legislative Council in Bengaluru.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating government works at Banavara in Arsikere taluk on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “People elected our candidate, defeating the candidate of the JD(S)-BJP alliance. The alliance will meet with the same fate in the Lok Sabha polls”.

Referring to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement, the CM said Mr. Deve Gowda had once expressed his wish to be born as a Muslim in his next life. But now he had joined hands with the BJP.

Since the Congress came to power, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, the government has been providing guarantees assured by the party during the elections. “We have implemented our guarantee schemes within eight months. The government is spending nearly ₹60,000 crore on the schemes, and the amount reaches the beneficiaries directly,” he said.

Water needs

On the Yettinahole project that intends to provide water for people in dry areas, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the project would be completed within two years, irrespective of the opposition to it. “The people who claimed to be sons of the soil opposed the project. However, Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda stood in favour of it,” he said.

Referring to the Upper Bhadra project, the CM said the BJP had promised to declare it a national project and said that ₹5,300 crore would be released for the same. “So far, the State has not got a rupee for the project. Do you think they stand by the people of the state”, he questioned.

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, Energy Minister K.J. George, MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and officers were present at the programme.