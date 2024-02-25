Karnataka | Corridors of Power

February 25, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Too many vying for LS tickets

Perhaps for the first time in coastal Karnataka, many BJP leaders have openly sought the ticket for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Udupi-Chikkamagalur and Dakshina Kananda constituencies. Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje and former party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, respectively, are now representing the two constituencies. The former Congress Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, who joined the BJP in 2022, and the former Udupi district unit BJP chief Kuilady Suresh Nayak too are lobbying for the Udupi-Chikkamagalur seat.

Kishore D. Suvarna, secretary of the All-India Fishermen’s Association, Udupi, has openly demanded the BJP ticket for Mr. Madhwaraj. In a video that went viral recently, he took Ms. Karandlaje to the task at a meeting in Udupi, questioning her inability to get the road connecting to Malpe Fisheries Harbour widened into a four-lane way. A visibly miffed Minister hit back at him.

For the Dakshina Kannada seat, the former State secretary of the BJP Backward Classes Morcha Sathyajit Surathkal and the former chairman of the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Ramachandra Baikampady are aspirants. Mr. Surathkal and his fans held open meetings at Puttur and B.C. Road recently demanding ticket for him.

With so many aspirants, it would be interesting to see whether some will enter the fray as rebel candidates in case the ticket is denied.

All in the family

Anganwadi workers of Tarikere taluk recently staged a protest, urging the State government to fulfil their demands. They visited the office of Tarikere MLA G.H. Srinivas to submit their memorandum. The MLA was not at the office. Instead, his wife, Vani Srinivas, accepted the memorandum. Not just that, she posed for the cameras while receiving the memorandum and also assured the protesters that she would bring the issue to the attention of those concerned through her husband.

For people in the Tarikere Assembly constituency, family members of Mr. Srinivas taking part in both private and official programmes is nothing new. For many days, the MLA’s wife and daughter have been attending events on his behalf. The legislator’s wife takes part in ground-breaking ceremonies of government works in gram panchayats, while his daughter Rachana holds meetings with members of gram panchayats on problems being faced by them.

Banter on ‘adjustment politics’

Talk of “adjustment politics”, which had made a big noise in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka, became a topic of banter during the Budget session of the State legislature. During the reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a jibe at the BJP by saying that the party lost the Assembly elections despite “making Prime Minister Modi roam the streets.”

Immediately, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (BJP) stood up and said, “We lost because of adjustments you people have made. We were not defeated because of the BJP or the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.” Mr. Siddaramaiah hit back and taunted Mr. Yatnal about his chief ministerial ambitions. Mr. Yatnal retorted, “No, I have no ambition of becoming the Chief Minister as long as you people are involved in adjustment politics.”

When Mr. Siddaramaiah dared Mr. Yatnal to name the leaders involved in the so-called adjustment politics, Mr. Bommai intervened and said quite mysteriously, “All of us, including you and me, have many secrets in the depths of our hearts. One day, they will explode.” Mr. Siddaramaiah replied, “You have spoken many things outside. But this is the only truth you have spoken inside the House!”