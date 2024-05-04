GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Step-motherly treatment dished out by Modi govt to Jharkhand: Congress

Congress accuses Centre of withholding funds from Jharkhand, questions PM Modi’s promises on coal royalties and housing schemes

May 04, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress Party senior leader and general secretary Jairam Ramesh (File Photo)

Congress Party senior leader and general secretary Jairam Ramesh (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress on May 4 claimed that the Centre owed Jharkhand lakhs of crores of rupees in coal royalties and central scheme benefits, and alleged that the Modi government dished out a "step-motherly treatment" to the state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions to the Prime Minister ahead of his rally in Palamu, Jharkhand.

"Why is the PM not releasing 1.36 lakh crores due to Jharkhand? Why is the PM denying 8 lakh people of Jharkhand the homes they were promised? What happened to the Mandal Dam?" Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

In Jharkhand, coal mines are operated by subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, which owes huge sums of money to the state government, he said.

"There is an outstanding of ₹1,01,142 crore for non-payment of land compensation, ₹32,000 crore under common cause dues head, and ₹2,500 crore under washed coal royalty head. Sadly, given the BJP's track record in opposition-ruled states, the step-motherly treatment being dished out to Jharkhand is hardly a surprise," Mr. Ramesh said.

"What happened to the PM's favourite slogan - Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas? Where are the ₹1,36,042 crores that Jharkhand and its people were promised?" he said.

Mr. Ramesh also said the Centre is yet to provide benefits to 8 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Jharkhand under the Centre's flagship housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"In 2021-2022, despite the scheme's portal listing more than 10 lakh beneficiaries, only 4 lakh homes were sanctioned. Most recently, about two lakh beneficiaries were arbitrarily removed from the list by the Ministry of Rural Development. Where are the 8 lakh homes that Jharkhand and its people are entitled to?" he said.

"The Mandal Dam project in Palamu is yet another poll promise that PM Modi conveniently forgot about after elections," Mr. Ramesh said.

Just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the PM had laid the foundation stone of Mandal Dam project with great fanfare, he said.

"Five years later, the project remains stalled. Conceptualised to address agrarian distress in Jharkhand and Bihar, the project has languished even while the state has suffered back-to-back droughts in recent years," Mr. Ramesh said.

He claimed that the dam's progress has been hindered as the BJP has refused to meet the demands of displaced families and failed to resolve compensation issues.

“Despite promises of additional compensation, the project remains inactive, raising questions about the BJP government’s commitment to completing crucial irrigation projects.”

"Is the PM doing anything to ensure that this crucial project will be built? What is his vision to help rid Jharkhand of droughts?" he said and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" on these issues.

