GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s efforts to tamper with Constitution not new: Congress

Jairam Ramesh quotes from the 1949 edition of the RSS-linked publication Organiser that criticised the Constitution for not being Indian enough and lamented that it did not draw from Indian legal texts such as the Manusmriti.

May 01, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Party senior leader Jairam Ramesh showing the Constitution of India book during a press conference at AICC headquarter in New Delhi on May 1, 2024.

Congress Party senior leader Jairam Ramesh showing the Constitution of India book during a press conference at AICC headquarter in New Delhi on May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Flagging a November 1949 edition of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked publication Organiser, which while critiquing the Constitution lamented that it ignored Indian legal texts such as the Manusmriti, the Congress on Wednesday said the BJP’s efforts to tamper with the Constitution were not new. The party also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear his stance on whether he would remove the 50% cap on reservation for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, and the Other Backward Classes.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged all party candidates to carry a copy of the Constitution with them while filing nomination papers, and at public meetings and outreach programmes. Mr. Gandhi himself has been carrying around a copy while addressing election rallies.

Related Stories

The Congress has made the Constitution the centre piece of its 2024 campaign, framing the electoral contest as a battle to save it.

At a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Delhi, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh accused Mr. Modi of giving a “communal colour” to the debate. Mr. Modi has repeatedly targeted the Opposition party in his election speeches, saying that the Congress government in Karnataka had spliced up the reservation quota meant for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to extend it to Muslims.

“The Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. I want to ask the Prime Minister, who wants to give a communal colour to our Nyay Patra and wants to mislead, whether he will remove the cap of 50% reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The 400-seat target that Mr. Modi has set for the BJP and its allies, the Congress leader said, was to tamper with the Constitution and this he said was not their first attempt at it. He quoted an article that he claimed was published in the Organiser on November 30, 1949.

“The worst thing about the new Constitution of Bharat is that there is nothing Bharatiya about it. The drafters of the Constitution have incorporated in it elements of British, American, Canadian, Swiss and other Constitutions... Manu’s Laws were written long before Lycurgus of Sparta or Solon of Persia. To this day, his laws as enunciated in the Manusmriti, excite the admiration of the world and elicit spontaneous obedience and conformity. But to our constitutional pundits that means nothing,” he quoted the article as saying.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.