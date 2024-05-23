GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SP, Congress are sympathisers of Pakistan, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress and the SP were busy scaring the country with Pakistan’s status as a nuclear power

Published - May 23, 2024 01:01 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Harish Dwivedi, BJP’s candidate from Basti Lok Sabha seat, during the public meeting ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Basti on May 22, 2024. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Harish Dwivedi, BJP’s candidate from Basti Lok Sabha seat, during the public meeting ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, in Basti on May 22, 2024. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) as “sympathisers of Pakistan” and alleged that these parties were “scaring the country” with Pakistan’s nuclear power status.

“The financier of terrorism which used to challenge us is presently in such a condition that its people are hard up even for food grain. Pakistan is finished but its sympathisers, SP and Congress, are busy scaring the country. These people say one needs to be scared of Pakistan because it has an atom bomb. Are they not aware of what is 56 inches? It’s not the weak Congress-led government, but the strong government led by Modi,” the Prime Minister said at a rally in support of BJP candidate from the Basti Lok Sabha seat Harish Dwivedi.

Mr. Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav for allying and ridiculed the INDIA bloc. “I am surprised by the repeated release of the flop film of two shehzadas of SP and Congress,” said Mr. Modi.

Appeasement is the biggest political weapon for the RJD, Congress, says Modi

Mocking Mr. Yadav’s claim that the Opposition bloc is going to win 79 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Modi said, “Voters of Uttar Pradesh will wake the SP and Congress up from their slumber on June 4. They will then blame EVM for defeat.”

Mr. Modi attacked the SP and the Congress for declining the invitation to the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya and alleged that the Congress had plans to get the Supreme Court to overturn its verdict on the temple.

“Such people aim to destroy Sanatan Dharma. The shehzada of Congress wants to change the Supreme Court’s judgement of Ram Temple. These people desire a Babri lock on the Ram temple and want to send Ram Lalla back to the tent,” he said.

Mr. Modi said appeasement politics of Opposition parties will no longer work in India. “Mark my words, people are not interested in the Opposition’s vote bank politics of appeasement. India has moved ahead,” he said.

