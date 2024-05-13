GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crackdown on corruption to continue, asserts PM Modi in Bihar

PM Modi said unlike his opponents, who were concerned about promoting their offspring, “I have no ‘waaris’ (successor). The common people are my waaris

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Hajipur (Bihar)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in favor of NDA candidate Chirag Paswan for Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur, on May 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in favor of NDA candidate Chirag Paswan for Lok Sabha elections, in Hajipur, on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 vowed to continue with his government’s crackdown on corruption, notwithstanding allegations of misuse of Central agencies from the Opposition.

Addressing an election rally in Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, PM Modi said the money recovered in raids against politicians “belonged to the country’s poor”.

Follow Lok Sabha voting Phase 4 LIVE updates here

“I will tell you why they are crying hoarse against the action of agencies like the ED. During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only ₹35 lakh, which could be contained in a school bag. Ever since we took over, the agency has recovered ₹2,200 crore, which would require 70 small trucks to be carried,” said the PM.

PM Modi said unlike his opponents, who were concerned about promoting their offspring, “I have no ‘waaris’ (successor). The common people are my waaris”.

He reiterated the charge that parties like the Congress and RJD, which “allowed extortion and kidnapping to flourish” while in power, will “give away reservations” to Muslims “to pursue their vote bank politics”, but added that “as long as I am alive, I will not let this happen”.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar

“Kidnapping and extortion flourished during the RJD rule in Bihar... NDA fights for social justice, 60% Union ministers from OBC/SC/ST categories,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition parties of “deliberately hurting people’s sentiments by making obnoxious statements about the Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

Speaking on a day when the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections were underway, he urged the people to turn out in large numbers and vote for the NDA to enable formation of a strong government.

In his speech, PM Modi also touched upon his government’s track record on development, citing construction of highways at a rapid rate and underscoring commitment to social justice and empowerment, while accusing the Opposition of trying to put hurdles in the way of measures like women’s reservations.

