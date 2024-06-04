GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: INC and AAP ally looks to beat NDA

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections Congress won 8 seats , Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)-BJP alliance 4 seats, and AAP 1 seat in Punjab

Published - June 04, 2024 07:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab found itself embroiled in a battle of many contenders. The first of the paradigm has INDIA bloc partners, AAP and Congress, competing against each other. AAP came to power in the State with a thumping majority ousting Congress. Through the campaign leaders on both sides were particularly critical of the other. The Shrimoni Akali Dal (SAD) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), former alliance partners, are contesting separately. 

Elections in the state were held in a single-phase on June 1. The state with 13 Lok Sabha constituencies witnessed a turnout of 58.33%. 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

The mood was captured in The Hindu’s earlier report stating, AAP faces critical test, Akali Dal fights to regain relevance and Congress hopes to improve tally. 

In 2019, Congress had secured eight seats with 41% vote share while AAP secured Sangrur – the seat that was held by incumbent Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann before he moved to the state’s top administrative post. BJP and SAD won one vote each. 

General Election 2024: full schedule

Follow the live updates below

