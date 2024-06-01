SIT grills Prajwal Revanna

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 01, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna.

| Photo Credit: file photo

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged rape and sexual assault cases against 33-year-old Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, intensively questioned him on Saturday. The lawmaker was remanded in six days of SIT custody.

According to sources in SIT, the investigating officers asked him about the mobile phone which he allegedly used for recording the sexual acts. The mobile phone SIT seized upon his return from Germany is not the original device from where his driver Karthik Gowda airdropped the videos to his iPhone, it is learnt.

The sources said Mr. Prajwal Revanna during the questioning maintained that the phone that was seized was the only one he has been using. He was not forthcoming during the questioning and claimed that he didn’t know the victims who filed a complaint against him. He also said there were several helpers at his residence and he did not remember this particular person who had filed a complaint against him.

