GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi 'openly announced' he would topple Himachal government: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress chief also accused the Prime Minister of increasing unemployment by helping "people like Adani", finishing small and medium businesses, through demonetisation and implementation of the GST

Published - May 26, 2024 04:28 pm IST - Shimla

PTI
Amritsar, May 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar on Saturday.

Amritsar, May 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "openly announced" during his rallies that he would topple the Himachal Pradesh government through "corruption and use of money", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.

He was referring to Mr. Modi's Friday speech in Mandi during which he claimed that the state's Congress government would not last.

Himachal Congress hits back at PM Modi for remarks on alleged misuse of flood aid money

Mr. Gandhi also accused Mr. Modi of increasing unemployment by helping "people like Adani", finishing small and medium businesses, through demonetisation and implementation of the GST.

Seeking support for the Congress' Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate Satpal Raizada in Una, a heartland in the state for army jawans, Gandhi said the country does not want two kinds of soldiers and scrapping the Agnipath scheme will be the Congress' first priority once it comes to power.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Himachal Pradesh / Rahul Gandhi / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.