Modi calls Congress weak, says people in Himachal know value of ‘strong’ govt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 24 hit out at the Congress, calling it “weak” and accusing it of failing to keep its promises in Himachal Pradesh, where the party is in power. Mr. Modi said people in the State understand the significance of a “strong” and “resilient” government.

“Modi will never let you face adversity. During the weak governance of the Congress, Pakistan would often challenge us, but under Modi’s strong leadership, India asserted itself. Modi declared that India will no longer beg in front of the world, we will fight our own battles, and indeed, India struck back when it was attacked,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who addressed public meetings in the hill state where the four seats will vote on June 1, said the Congress had neglected the border areas of India. “They didn’t build roads in border states because they feared that enemies might infiltrate through those roads. Unlike Congress, Modi has invested many times more to build roads and infrastructure. Today, hundreds of kilometers of roads have been constructed along the border,” he said.

“Congress deceived the people of Himachal Pradesh with plenty of lies and false promises to gain power. The people of Himachal trusted them, but the promises were not fulfilled. Congress had promised to give ₹1,500 to the people, but they didn’t fulfill that,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the country is on the verge of rejecting the Congress for the third consecutive time. “The nation has witnessed five phases of elections and it is certain that the BJP-NDA government is going to be formed again. Himachal will make it a hat-trick with the BJP winning four seats and the Congress zero,” Mr. Modi said.