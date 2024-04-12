GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla

National Conference is fielding influential cleric Aga Ruhullah from Srinagar

April 12, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar Abdullah offer eid prayers at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on April 10, 2024.

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar Abdullah offer eid prayers at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party on April 12, 2024 announced that former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be its candidate contesting from Baramulla constituency. It also announced Aga Ruhullah as the constestant for Srinagar.

The announcement was made in Srinagar by party president Farooq Abdullah.

Baramulla, had traditionally chosen National Conference with the party winning 10 times since 1957.

The party has chosen influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi for Srinagar, a seat currently represented by the senior Abdullah. National Conference has won 12 out of 15 times it went to polls/bypolls since 1967.

The party has already fielded senior Gujjar leader Mian Altaf from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. The party is supporting INDIA bloc ally Congress in Udhampur, which is set to go to polls on April 19, and Jammu. It is also not contesting in Ladakh, which is now a union territory but formerly part of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Srinagar will go to polls on May 13 while voting in Baramulla will be held on May 20.

