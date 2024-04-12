GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MIM chief Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Mr. Owaisi will be taking on BJP’s Kompella Madhavi Latha while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate

April 12, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi began his door-to-door campaign in the constituency ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha, on April 12, 2024.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday began his door-to-door campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Beginning his paidal daura, a popular expression which is the equivalent of padyatra, and with a microphone in his hands, Mr. Owaisi met, and greeted his constituents in Kamatipura, Osmanbagh and Bandlaguda, which are a part of the Bahadurpura Assembly segment.

Flanked by party workers and enthusiastic supporters, the Hyderabad parliamentarian took to the lanes and bylanes of these areas in the Old City even as he shook hands with people, exchanged Eid greetings and took photographs with them. Mr. Owaisi was joined by his son Mohammed Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi. Party workers and supporters raised slogans in support of his candidature from the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

With a microphone in his hand, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi held paidal daura, a popular expression which is the equivalent of padyatra, in Hyderabad beginning door-t0-door campaigning ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024.

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

“The Hyderabad parliament seat is a symbol of your unity. It is your voice. Strengthen it and please cast your vote,” Mr. Owaisi said as he walked briskly. He reiterated that the AIMIM symbol is kite, and to come out and vote on May 13 in large numbers. Telangana is scheduled to go to polls on May 13. Mr. Owaisi will be taking on Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kompella Madhavi Latha while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

