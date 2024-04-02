GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mandya Congress candidate Venkataramegowda ‘Star Chandru’, district leaders call on former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna

They presented a shawl and a bouquet to Mr Krishna, a former leader of the Congress who is now in the BJP, and discussed political developments related to Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka

April 02, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mandya Congress candidate Venkataramegowda, alias ‘Star Chandru’, and district leaders, called on former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024.

Mandya Congress candidate Venkataramegowda, alias ‘Star Chandru’, and district leaders, called on former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leaders from Mandya called on former chief minister S.M. Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru on April 2.

The Congress candidate in Mandya parliamentary constituency Venkataramegowda, popularly known as ‘Star Chandru’, sought the blessings of Mr. Krishna, who hails from Mandya district.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, MLC Dinesh Guli Gowda, Mandya Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi, former MLAs K.B. Chandrashekar, former MLCs H. Ramakrishna and Marithibbe Gowda.

They presented a shawl and a bouquet to Mr Krishna and discussed political developments related to Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

‘Star Chandru’ is the brother of K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda, independent MLA of Gauribidanur. He belongs to the Vokkaliga community. His chief rival in the Lok Sabha election is former chief minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mandya Congress candidate Venkataramegowda, alias ‘Star Chandru’, seeks the blessings of former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna, at his residence in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024.

Mandya Congress candidate Venkataramegowda, alias ‘Star Chandru’, seeks the blessings of former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna, at his residence in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / state politics

