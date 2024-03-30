Will announce my decision on April 3: Sumalatha

March 30, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The keenly watched political move of Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, which could impact the equations in Mandya, will be announced on April 3.

“I will announce my decision on April 3 at a public meeting in Mandya after consulting with my well-wishers,” Ms. Sumalatha told presspersons here after addressing leaders and followers from Mandya who had gathered at her residence on Saturday. The actor-turned-politician is miffed over being denied the ticket from Mandya from the BJP. The seat has gone the way of the BJP’s ally JD(S), which has fielded the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy from the Vokkaliga heartland.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Ms. Sumalatha, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy in a high-pitched and hard-fought battle in 2019, thanked people of Mandya for supporting her.

Stating that BJP leaders made efforts to retain the Mandya seat for the party, she said, “I was confident of the BJP retaining the seat. I had suggested to the BJP to retain the seat to enable the party to grow. I had not sought the seat for myself. However, in the current situation, I need to take a decision to protect the interests of those who stood by me.”

When asked if the BJP had given the assurance of protecting her, she said: “The Central leaders, as well as (BJP State president) B.Y. Vijayendra, have promised me of a bright future and not to be concerned. They have also promised to take care of the workers.” When asked if she had received an invitation from any party, she said: “I am in touch with all parties. I am getting phone calls.”