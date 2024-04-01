GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha election: Shivakumar mocks Kumaraswamy’s ‘touring talkies’ politics

April 01, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - BENGALURU/MANDYA

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar



Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the former Chief Minister and the JD(S) candidate in Mandya constituency H.D. Kumaraswamy is “hopping from one district to another” during elections.

“In a democracy anyone can contest elections from anywhere but Mr. Kumaraswamy has been hopping from one place to another. Mr. Kumaraswamy left Hassan for Ramanagara district and now has moved to Mandya district. You gave power to Mr. Kumaraswamy but he did not retain it. Now, he has joined hands with the same people who brought him down from power,” the KPCC chief said.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy used to say that Ramanagara was his karma bhoomi but now he has come to Mandya. Ramanagara made him MLA, MP, and a Chief Minister and made his father a Prime Minister. Now, he has ditched it. He doesn’t have any respect for the people who nurture him politically,” he said, and added that the people of Mandya vote for their pride and self-respect and do not entertain “touring talkies” politics.

He was speaking at a rally during the submission of nomination by the Congress candidate Venkatarame Gowda, popularly known as “Star Chandru” in Mandya.

