Alliance has boosted the morale of workers of BJP, JD(S), says Bommai

March 31, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The alliance partners will face the Lok Sabha polls under the joint leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa of the BJP and H.D. Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal(S) to win the maximum number of seats in the State, BJP candidate from Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha seat Basavaraj Bommai said in Gadag on Sunday.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Janata Dal(S) office there and interacting with Janata Dal(S) leaders.

He said that he can sense the Modi wave across the country and in Karnataka. “The alliance between the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) has boosted the morale of workers of both the parties. Due to our alliance with the Janata Dal(S), we can see a distinct wave in our favour in the State,” he said.

“In Friday’s meeting, it has been decided that coordination between the two parties must be ensured at the district and taluk levels. This model will be followed everywhere. I feel that my responsibility has increased after wearing the Janata Dal(S) shawl,” he said.

To a query, he said that there is no confusion in Mandya over the choice of the party candidate. He said all issues will be sorted out through dialogues being held between leaders of both the parties.

“Already, the BJP leaders have held discussion with MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. Steps will be taken to clear the confusion in Chitradurga too,” he said.

He said that the issue of Income Tax notices to the Congress were justified as it was dealing with black money all these decades. “Income Tax officials feel that it has evaded over ₹600 crore in taxes. Shouldn’t it be questioned?” he said.

He said that it was an executive decision and not a political one. “It has no connection to the polls,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda has given a call to people to teach a lesson to “power drunk” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who questioned the very existence of the Janata Dal(S).

“We have forged an alliance with the Janata Dal(S) to fight the Congress. Naturally, their fight will be against the alliance,” he said.