GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | DMK Coimbatore candidate files nomination on final day

A total of 59 nominations have been filed for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

March 27, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 06:53 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
DMK candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency Ganapathi Rajkumar submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer on Wednesday.

DMK candidate for Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency Ganapathi Rajkumar submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate for the Lok Sabha polls Ganapathy P. Rajkumar filed his nomination with the returning officer for Coimbatore Kranthi Kumar Pati on the final day on Wednesday.

Mr. Rajkumar visited the Marudhamalai temple on Wednesday morning and submitted his papers in the afternoon. He was accompanied by Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa, former MLA N. Karthik, All India secretary of Congress Mayura Jayakumar, and P.R. Natarajan, Coimbatore MP.

“We are telling people of the projects implemented by the Tamil Nadu government through the schemes announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and those not announced too. We are also telling what we plan to do in the future,” he said.

Lok Sabha polls | We will stand by the people of Coimbatore, says K. Annamalai after filing nomination

A total of 59 nominations have been filed for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

Further, a total of 44 nominations have been received from candidates contesting in the Pollachi constituency.

On the final day, 22 candidates filed their nomination papers. Of them, 14 nominations are by Independent candidates

BJP candidate K. Vasantha Rajan submitted his nomination papers on the final day.

In Tiruppur, there are 38 candidates in fray for the Tiruppur Parliamentary constituency.

As many as 23 Independent candidates filed their nominations with the Returning Officer for Tiruppur T. Christuraj.

Inclusive of dummy candidates for some of the contestants representing mainstream political parties, a total of 46 nominations have been filed.

The CPI candidate in DMK alliance, and those of AIADMK, BJP and Naam Tamizhar Katchi had filed their nominations earlier.

Udhagamandalam

A total of 33 nominations have been filed in the Nilgiris constituency, Returning Officer for the Nilgiris, M. Aruna said on Wednesday.

The three major candidates for the seat is the incumbent Lok Sabha M.P., A. Raja, from the DMK, who will face the BJP’s L. Murugan and the AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan.

Nine nominations were received by the Returning Officer on March 25, ten on March 26 and 14 on the last day of filing nominations.

Related Topics

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Coimbatore / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.