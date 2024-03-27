GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | DMK fighting to safeguard democracy: Nilgiris MP A. Raja

Mr. Raja, who is the current MP, is contesting again for the Nilgiris seat; he will up against BJP’s L. Murugan and AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan

March 27, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sitting MP A. Raja, DMK’s candidate for the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination at Collector’s office in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Sitting MP A. Raja, DMK’s candidate for the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination at Collector’s office in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Nilgiris Lok Sabha M.P. A. Raja of the DMK, has filed his nomination to contest from the Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency once again, for the upcoming Lok Sabah polls. The nomination papers were filed with Returning Officer M. Aruna on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Mr. Raja, who garlanded statues of party leader, M. Karunanidhi, and the ‘Father of the Dravidian movement’ Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, at the party’s office in Udhagamandalam, was joined by Nilgiris DMK district secretary, B.M. Mubarak, Ooty MLA (Congress), R. Ganesh and T.N. Tourism Minister and Coonoor MLA, K. Ramachandran, who accompanied him to the nomination center.

Lok Sabha polls | BJP, AIADMK cadres face-off in Udhagamandalam, police use force to disperse cadres

As there was no procession organised from the party’s office to the nomination center, no major traffic snarls took place in Udhagamandalam town on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Mr. Raja said that the DMK, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was fighting to safeguard democracy. He said that corruption and religious extremism had coalesced to threaten the diversity of India.

Speaking to members of the public near the party office earlier in the day, Mr. Raja had said that while he might be from Perambalur, his adopted home was the Nilgiris. “I have ensured that I have kept my promises to the people of the Nilgiris,” he said. Mr. Raja also said that schemes that had first been enacted by the Tamil Nadu government, including schemes targeted at improving the lives of women and children, were now being adopted by other State governments.

Mr. Raja will be up against the AIADMK’s Lokesh Tamilselvan and the BJP’s L. Murugan, both of whom filed their nomination papers on March 25.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.