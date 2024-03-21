GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress’s third LS list has Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress chief’s son-in-law

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would contest from Baharampur in West Bengal, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishnan will fight from Karnataka’s Gulbarga

March 21, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a press conference at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on February 22. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha election across seven States and the Union Territory of Puducherry while leaving one seat for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Rajasthan.

So far, the party has announced 138 candidates in three lists.

The party has fielded its leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur in West Bengal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishnan D. from Karnataka’s Gulbarga, and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, Praniti Shinde, from Solapur in Maharashtra, among others.

Congress leader V.E. Vaithilingam will be the party candidate for the lone seat of Puducherry.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, their names were cleared by the Central Election Committee (CEC) that has been meeting every day since Tuesday.

The CEC also met on Thursday in which senior leader Digvijaya Singh’s name is said to have been cleared for Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

The party has left the Sikar Lok Sabha seat for the CPI(M) while announcing five names in Rajasthan. In West Bengal too, the two parties will have an alliance as the party has named candidates to only eight Lok Sabha seats so far.

Even without a formal seat-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra, the party has announced seven names including Shahu Shahaji Chatrapati from Kolhapur seat.

The party has announced five candidates from Telangana, 17 in Karnataka, 11 from Gujarat, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Puduchhery.

