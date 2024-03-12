GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Congress releases second list of candidates for 43 seats

The second list came a day after the Congress' central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters here to finalise the candidates.

March 12, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Ajay Maken and K.C. Venugopal addresses a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, on March 12, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Ajay Maken and K.C. Venugopal addresses a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, on March 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on March 12 announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Rajasthan's Jalore.

The party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam's Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon.

Rahul Kaswan, who switched over from the BJP a few days ago, has been fielded from Churu in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad as Congress announces candidate list

In the meeting, discussions were held for more than 60 seats in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

In the meeting, discussions were held for more than 60 seats in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.

The seats announced on March 12 include 13 from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu, AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal said at a press conference.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera were also at the briefing.

