Watch | One Nation One Election: what did the panel recommend?

March 15, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

The high-level committee on “One Nation, One Election”, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on March 14.

We look at the main recommendations of the panel.

Foremost, the panel recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This is to be followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Fresh elections could be held to constitute a new Lok Sabha in the event of a hung House or a no-confidence motion.

When fresh elections are held for the Lok Sabha, the new Lok Sabha will only serve for the remaining time left in the term of the previous Lok Sabha. For example, if the previous Lok Sabha’s term was cut short, the new Lok Sabha will serve only for the remaining period of the original term.

When fresh elections are held for state legislative assemblies, the newly elected assembly will continue to exist until the end of the full term of the Lok Sabha unless it’s dissolved earlier.

To put the system in place, Article 83 and Article 172 that deal with the duration of houses of Parliament and the duration of state assemblies need to be amended.

The election commission can prepare a common electoral roll and voter ID cards in consultation with the state authorities. For this, Article 325, which deals with voters, has to be amended.

The election commission of India is responsible for Lok Sabha and assembly polls, whereas state election commissions conducts the local body polls.

The panel has recommended several constitutional amendments, most of which will not require ratification by the states.

The panel reasoned that the current system of having several elections every year, casts a huge burden on the government, businesses and the society at large.

An official statement by the committee said that the recommendation is crafted in such a way that they exist by the spirit of the constitution.

The high-level committee includes Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N.K Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is a special invitee to the panel.

