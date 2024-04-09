GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre accords Z-category VIP security cover to CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar receives Z-category VIP security cover with armed commandos due to potential threats during elections

April 09, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Union Government has provided Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats, official sources said on April 9.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task, the sources said.

Election Commission reviews law and order in States and Union Territories

A threat perception report prepared by Central security agencies had recommended a strong cover for Mr. Kumar. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, the sources said.

Mr. Kumar is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch. He took charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022.

He had been appointed as an Election Commissioner in the poll body on September 1, 2020.

Related Topics

election / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.