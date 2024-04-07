GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

PM Modi launches BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh with Jabalpur roadshow

Jabalpur is part of the State’s Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 polls

April 07, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Jabalpur

PTI
PM Modi taking part in the roadshow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on April 7, 2024. Photo: Youtube/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 kickstarted the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur.

He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party's Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

The roadshow started in the evening from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and will culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the State after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Mr. Yadav and others held the BJP's poll symbol 'lotus' as their saffron coloured vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

A BJP leader said special arrangements have been put in place to shower Mr. Modi with flowers when the roadshow passes through Gorakhpur market.

Jabalpur is part of the State's Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 polls. The ruling party had swept the remaining 28 seats in MP.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat.

