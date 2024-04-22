Lok Sabha elections | Legacy politics no match for Modi, says BJP’s Maurya

April 22, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for the “crutches of legacy” that sustain their political careers.

“Leaders who seek power on the crutches of legacy cannot compete with the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is hundred percent guaranteed,” he said, adding that BJP would “cross 400 seats” in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Maurya, a prominent OBC face in the party, also took a dig at the SP chief, who is the leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, for his “long list of electoral defeats”.

‘Known for losing’

“Akhilesh Yadav and his party are known for losing. They were first defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then in the 2017 Assembly elections. They suffered a loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2022 Assembly elections. Their fifth defeat will be seen in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are crossing 400 on June 4 at 4 p.m.,” the Deputy CM wrote on X.

The Deputy CM also referred to the INDIA block partners’ joint rally on Saturday in Amroha, where Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav had targeted the BJP government at the Centre for “failing India on every front”.

“We witnessed their earlier rallies in 2017. Wherever the duo [Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav] held a rally, the lotus [BJP poll symbol] would take root. We believe that this time too, the BJP will see an automatic increase of one lakh votes in whichever Parliamentary constituency they decide to hold a rally,” he said.