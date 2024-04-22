GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha elections | Legacy politics no match for Modi, says BJP’s Maurya

April 22, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for the “crutches of legacy” that sustain their political careers.

“Leaders who seek power on the crutches of legacy cannot compete with the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is hundred percent guaranteed,” he said, adding that BJP would “cross 400 seats” in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Maurya, a prominent OBC face in the party, also took a dig at the SP chief, who is the leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, for his “long list of electoral defeats”.

Lok Sabha elections | Rahul, Akhilesh hold PM to account for corruption in electoral bond scheme

‘Known for losing’

“Akhilesh Yadav and his party are known for losing. They were first defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, then in the 2017 Assembly elections. They suffered a loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2022 Assembly elections. Their fifth defeat will be seen in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are crossing 400 on June 4 at 4 p.m.,” the Deputy CM wrote on X.

The Deputy CM also referred to the INDIA block partners’ joint rally on Saturday in Amroha, where Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav had targeted the BJP government at the Centre for “failing India on every front”.

“We witnessed their earlier rallies in 2017. Wherever the duo [Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav] held a rally, the lotus [BJP poll symbol] would take root. We believe that this time too, the BJP will see an automatic increase of one lakh votes in whichever Parliamentary constituency they decide to hold a rally,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.