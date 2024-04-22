April 22, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

Political parties have intensified their poll campaigning for the second phase of the 2024 general election which will take place on April 26, when 89 constituencies from 12 States and one Union Territory will go to the polls. The seven-phase polls would end on June 1 and counting would take place on June 4.

The Election Commission of India has announced that a re-poll will be conducted at these booths between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 22. These 11 polling stations are located in the Khurai, Thongju, Uripok, Konthoujam, and Kshetrigao Assembly constituencies.

In the bigger States, there are more women contesting, but their percentages are still low. Most of the women who do make it, despite this, are generally from political families, or women who have a public profile that a political party thinks it can leverage to win the seat. We have also seen a few women without political connections who have managed to get elected and have performed exceptionally well as parliamentarians. Click here to read more