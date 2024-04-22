GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates | Election Commission orders re-polling in 11 Manipur booths on April 22

The Election Commission of India has announced that a re-poll will be conducted at 11 polling stations in Manipur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 22.

April 22, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A view of a polling station that was damaged by a crowd during the first phase of the general election, in Khurai in Imphal East, Manipur, India, April 19, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Political parties have intensified their poll campaigning for the second phase of the 2024 general election which will take place on April 26, when 89 constituencies from 12 States and one Union Territory will go to the polls. The seven-phase polls would end on June 1 and counting would take place on June 4.

For the full schedule of the elections, click here.

Also read: How India voted: a retrospective from 1952 - 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced that a re-poll will be conducted at these booths between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 22. These 11 polling stations are located in the Khurai, Thongju, Uripok, Konthoujam, and Kshetrigao Assembly constituencies. 

Click here to read the live updates on April 21

In the bigger States, there are more women contesting, but their percentages are still low. Most of the women who do make it, despite this, are generally from political families, or women who have a public profile that a political party thinks it can leverage to win the seat. We have also seen a few women without political connections who have managed to get elected and have performed exceptionally well as parliamentarians.

Here are the latest updates:

