Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 in pictures | India votes

A total of 1,202 candidates are in the fray, including 1,098 male, 102 female and two transgender contestant

April 26, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Voting began in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Nearly 16 crore voters will cast their votes in 1.67 lakh polling stations.



Here are a few pictures from across the country that depict how Indians voted.

Photo: Special arrangement

An old woman getting herself photographed at a selfie point outside a polling booth, at Shivaji Nagar, in Jalore (Rajasthan).

Photo: Special arrangement

108-year-old Bhuri Bai, (on wheelchair), poses for a picture after casting her vote, at a polling booth in Loda Hera village of Kota district in Rajasthan.

Photo: Special arrangement

105-year-old Tipu Devi poses for a picture at the selfie zone, at a polling station at Mount Abu (Sirohi district), which forms part of Jalore Lok Sabha constituency, in Rajasthan.

Photo: Special arrangement

Women voters, accompanied by children, arrive at a health centre established at a polling station, in Rajasthan’s Baran town, which forms part of Kota Lok Sabha constituency.

Photo: Special arrangement

A group of transgenders pose for picture, after casting their votes, outside a polling booth in Bhilwara, in Rajasthan.

Photo: Special arrangement

Thirty-three voters of four generations, belonging to a single family, arrived at a polling station, at Sagwara in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, which forms part of the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency.

Photo: Special arrangement

A newly married couple poses for a picture, after casting their vote in Rajasthan’s Jalore.

Photo: Amit Bhelari

Quick Response Team are on duty, amid the heatwave, in Banka, Bihar.

Photo: Special arrangement

Bihar police monitor the riverine area to avert any untoward incident, in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.

Photo: Special arrangement

Voters plant a sapling outside Antari Devi Government School, in Barmer, in Rajasthan.

Photo: Special arrangement

A polling booth decorated with flowers, in Rajasthan’s Kota city. The banner at the gate reads: “Padharo Mhare Booth” (Welcome to my booth).

Photo: Special arrangement

Looks like voting is more important than wedding for this young man. He stopped his ‘Baraat’ (marriage procession) outside a polling booth, in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh and went inside to cast his vote.




