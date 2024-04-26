Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 in pictures | India votes

April 26, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Voting began in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Nearly 16 crore voters will cast their votes in 1.67 lakh polling stations.

A total of 1,202 candidates are in the fray, including 1,098 male, 102 female and two transgender contestant

Here are a few pictures from across the country that depict how Indians voted.

An old woman getting herself photographed at a selfie point outside a polling booth, at Shivaji Nagar, in Jalore (Rajasthan).

108-year-old Bhuri Bai, (on wheelchair), poses for a picture after casting her vote, at a polling booth in Loda Hera village of Kota district in Rajasthan.

105-year-old Tipu Devi poses for a picture at the selfie zone, at a polling station at Mount Abu (Sirohi district), which forms part of Jalore Lok Sabha constituency, in Rajasthan.

Women voters, accompanied by children, arrive at a health centre established at a polling station, in Rajasthan’s Baran town, which forms part of Kota Lok Sabha constituency.

A group of transgenders pose for picture, after casting their votes, outside a polling booth in Bhilwara, in Rajasthan.

Thirty-three voters of four generations, belonging to a single family, arrived at a polling station, at Sagwara in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, which forms part of the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency.

A newly married couple poses for a picture, after casting their vote in Rajasthan’s Jalore.

Quick Response Team are on duty, amid the heatwave, in Banka, Bihar.

Bihar police monitor the riverine area to avert any untoward incident, in Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.

Voters plant a sapling outside Antari Devi Government School, in Barmer, in Rajasthan.

A polling booth decorated with flowers, in Rajasthan’s Kota city. The banner at the gate reads: “Padharo Mhare Booth” (Welcome to my booth).