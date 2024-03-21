Lok Sabha elections 2024 in pictures | Model Code of Conduct in practice

March 21, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Amid the political twists and turns ahead of the General Election, which is set to commence from April 19, authorities are busy enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that came into effect immediately after the announcement of election dates.

The MCC is a set of guidelines published by the Election Commission of India for political parties and candidates to set standards of conduct during the election campaign and polling. With the aim of keeping a check on the general conduct of political parties and their respective candidates ahead of elections, the MCC specifies rules for campaigning, public meetings, processions, the content included in manifestos. Besides, it also issues separate instructions to be followed on polling day, at the polling booth. The ‘Party in power’ is also asked to “ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign.”

Whereas constant monitoring is underway, on ground immediate action is being taken against advertisements and promotional materials, as flying squads of police carry out inspections.

The statue of a political party leader is covered up in compliance with Model Code of Conduct in Visakhapatnam.

Covered political banners outside AAP office after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in New Delhi.

Workers remove posters of political leaders in Prayagraj.

Workers removing benners of political leaders from huge hoardings after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following the announcement of the general election schedule in Visakhapatnam.

Slogans pertaining to election campaign being removed from the walls of government offices by officials in Thrissur.

Police personnel conduct a flag march after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in Bhopal.

A team of the 'flying squad' of the Election Commission of India searches a vehicle ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, seen on Chepauk in Chennai. These special teams are constituted across India to check and counter the massive flow of freebies, often cash, distributed illegally.

Photos of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi were removed from government offices in Madurai following the implementation of moral code of conduct for Lok Sabha election.

Workers masking the statue of a political leader at Uppaluru village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Real-time monitoring of flying squad and static surveillance teams using GPS technology under way at the election control room, in the Ripon building in Chennai.

Greater Chennai Corporation and election workers removing posters of political parties at Kannikapuram in Chennai.