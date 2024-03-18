GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to address public meeting in Shivamogga today

Mr. Modi will also address a rally in Jagtial, part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana today

March 18, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP candidate for Haveri-Gadag Parliament Constituency Basavaraj Bommai during a public meeting in Kalaburagi on March 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP candidate for Haveri-Gadag Parliament Constituency Basavaraj Bommai during a public meeting in Kalaburagi on March 16. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amidst the electoral bonds scam, the BJP’s call for simultaneous polls, and campaigning from several political parties, India will go to the polls from April 19 to June 1, in a marathon seven-phase exercise to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. 

Click here for the full schedule

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not win the Lok Sabha elections without EVMs, the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department, Mr. Modi at the Union Cabinet meeting on March 18, asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare a draft roadmap for the first 100 days and the next five years for the new government. 

Here are the latest updates on the elections:

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    PM Modi to address rally at Jagtial in Telangana on Monday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Jagtial, part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the state on Monday. 

    Mr. Modi has already held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in Hyderabad and addressed a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in the State last week. 

    Polling in Telangana will be held on May 13. 

    PTI

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    PM Modi to address public meeting in Shivamogga on Monday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address a public meeting at Shivamogga, the home turf of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

    This will be his second such meeting in Karnataka since the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. The first was on Saturday at Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. 

    Read the story-Eshwarappa sticks to his guns and chooses to skip event

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    Jairam Ramesh highlights issues in Karnataka ahead of PM Modi’s rally today

    Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has pointed out issues going on in the state that need to be addressed by the Prime Minister in his rally. 

    “The Prime Minister is in Shivamogga, Karnataka, today. We hope he addresses some of the key issues in the State in his address. Karnataka is reeling under an acute water crisis due to severe drought situations in most parts of the State, with 223 of the State’s 236 talukas facing drought conditions. The State government has requested that Modi Sarkar release funds of ₹18,172 crore for drought relief,” he said. 

    ”Why has the Modi Sarkar refused to help Karnataka’s people so far?” Mr. Ramesh asked. 

    ANI

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    CPI(M) finalises seat sharing with Congress in Tripura

    The CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura on Sunday finalised a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. Rajendra Reang has been nominated as the candidate for the East Tripura constituency, which is reserved for the tribal candidates.

    The party has also chosen former MLA Ratan Das to run in the byelection for the 7-Ramnagar assembly segment in Agartala. This seat became vacant after the passing of Surajit Datta, who had held the seat for six terms during his political career. 

    Read more.
  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    Number of critical polling stations in Maoist-affected Bastar region up

    Given the increased security threat posed by Naxals during the Lok Sabha polls, the Chhattisgarh State Election Commission (SEC) has adjusted its strategy compared to the Assembly polls held last November. There has been an increase in the number of critical polling stations and those scheduled for relocation, as well as an uptick in the expected helicopter drop-offs.

    A senior SEC official said that due to better visibility during the summer months when the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled, the Maoists are more active and target those from the administration necessitating such changes. 

    “As many 1,726 polling stations — all in the Maoist-affected Bastar region — have been marked as critical this time compared to 1,670 such polling stations during the Assembly polls. The number of polling stations marked as ‘vulnerable’ will however remain the same at 109,” said the official. 

    Read here.
  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    NPP will not contest LS polls in Arunachal, to back NDA

    The National People’s Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

    The party, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, said it will support NDA candidates in the polls on April 19.

    “The NPP has decided not to contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal since we are a partner in the NDA. The NPP National Committee has directed its Arunachal committee to support the NDA candidates,” Mr Sangma said on Sunday. 

    Read the whole story here.

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    “More than 2.43 crore voters to exercise their franchise in upcoming LS polls”: Assam Chief Electoral Officer

    Anurag Goel, Chief Electoral Officer in Assam, has said that more than 2.43 crore voters in the state will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in three phases in the State on April 19, April 26 and May 7. 

    “We are fully prepared to conduct the election in a free, fair and transparent manner. This time, Assam has more than 2.43 crore voters spread over 28,650 polling stations. We have taken a large number of steps. CAPF will be deployed in each polling station, and we will try to cover 55% of polling stations with webcasting. We will deploy micro-observers from central PSUs. There will also be additional videography. We have already activated video surveillance teams and flying squad teams,” Anurag Goel said.

    The Chief Electoral Officer in Assam said that there will be 1,409 women-managed polling stations, 262 model polling stations and 15,777 polling stations where webcasting will be held.” Out of 2.43 crore voters, there are 414 transgender, 1.217 crore male, 1.212 crore female, and 4854 above 100 years old voters in the state,” he said.

    ANI

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    ‘Log Sabha’: West Bengal Governor launches portal to connect with voters during elections

    A day after the Election Commission (EC) notified the dates for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday launched ‘Log Sabha’ a dedicated portal to stay connected with the people during polling for the Lower House of Parliament in the State.

    The portal comes with the email id logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com, through which citizens could connect with the Governor and convey their concerns about polling in the State, if any.

    According to Raj Bhavan sources, grievances and suggestions conveyed and received via the portal will be acted upon immediately.

    ANI

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    Seven-phase election will mark Modi’s departure from Centre in as many steps: Akhilesh

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to hold a general election in seven phases and said the duration will mark the seven-phase departure of the BJP from the Centre.

    “The Election Commission’s announcement is welcome. The seven-phase elections are actually the chronology of the seven-phase departure of the BJP government, which has become a symbol of sorrow, pain and oppression,” Mr. Yadav said in a statement.

    PTI

  • March 18, 2024 09:42
    Congress party’s agenda is to “use and throw” its allies, says PM Modi

    Hitting out at the Congress and INDI alliance partners (INDIA bloc), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the grand old party’s agenda is to “use and throw” its partners.

    Addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district, Mr. Modi said both the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress party in the state were the same and run by members of one family.

    “My brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh, never make the mistake of thinking that Jagan’s (AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP) party and the Congress party are separate in Andhra. Both are the same. Members of one family are running these parties,” Mr. Modi further said.

    PTI

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / national elections / Rahul Gandhi / bonds / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.