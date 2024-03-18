Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to address public meeting in Shivamogga today

March 18, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

Amidst the electoral bonds scam, the BJP’s call for simultaneous polls, and campaigning from several political parties, India will go to the polls from April 19 to June 1, in a marathon seven-phase exercise to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not win the Lok Sabha elections without EVMs, the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department, Mr. Modi at the Union Cabinet meeting on March 18, asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare a draft roadmap for the first 100 days and the next five years for the new government.

Here are the latest updates on the elections: