GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | DMK-Congress complete constituency allocation exercise

The Congress has retained six of the constituencies it contested from in 2019, while three: Arani, Theni and Tiruchi, have been replaced with Cuddalore, Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthurai as per the pact signed between the two parties

March 18, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Udhav Naig
Udhav Naig
TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai seen with the list of constituencies the Congress will contest from this year, arrived at after talks with its ally, the DMK

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai seen with the list of constituencies the Congress will contest from this year, arrived at after talks with its ally, the DMK | Photo Credit: X@SPK_TNCC

The Congress will contest in Tiruvallur (SC), Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Karur, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and the Pudhucherry Parliamentary constituencies as a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc headed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

An agreement to this effect was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, on Monday, March 18, 2024. 

The Congress was allotted nine constituencies in T.N. and the lone constituency in Puducherry. In the 2019 general elections too, the Congress had contested in nine plus one seats, and won all but the Theni seat, where former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan lost to AIADMK candidate P. Ravindranath, son of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

As reported in The Hindu last week, the DMK has replaced three constituencies that were allotted to the Congress in 2019: Arani, Theni and Tiruchi, with Cuddalore, Tirunelveli and Mayiladuthurai. The Congress was defeated in Theni in 2019.

With DMK office-bearers in Arani are reportedly unhappy with Congress sitting MP M. K. Vishnu Prasad and his family members being given preference in the region for several years now, there was a demand, this time around, to field a DMK candidate. 

In the Congress too, there have been voices in favour of fielding fresh faces this time instead of veterans and family members of influential party leaders.

While the DMK is entering the fray in Theni this time, the party has allotted the Tiruchi seat to the MDMK.

Former TNCC president K. S. Alagiri is likely to be fielded in Cuddalore and All India Professionals Congress chairman, Praveen Chakravarthy, is among the front-runners in Mayiladuthurai.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.