Tamilisai, Telangana and Puducherry Governor, resigns to contest Lok Sabha polls

March 18, 2024

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation and sent the letter to the President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

A press communique from Raj Bhavan said: “The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr. Smt.Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon’ble President of India.”

According to her schedule posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Governor was to see-off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.00 a.m., who is in Telangana for Lok Sabha poll campaigning. She was also scheduled to attend another event in the afternoon. Sources, however, said Dr. Tamilisai gave a send off to the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to address an election rally in Jagtial, at the Raj Bhavan only and did not go to the Begumpet Airport.

Sixty-two year old Dr. Tamilisai became the second Governor of new state of Telangana and the first woman Governor of Telangana. She took charge on September 8, 2019 and had a few months back held a programme to commemorate completion of four years in office.