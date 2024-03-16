GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI-M activists protest against visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kalaburagi

The protesters were led by CPI(M) district secretary K. Neela and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha’s district secretary Sharanabasappa Mamshetty

March 16, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - kalaburagi

Kumar Buradikatti
Kumar Buradikatti
Activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on March 16, 2024.

Activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Kumar Buradikatti

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka, activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi on march 16. The police broke up the protest, and took the protesters to an unknown location.

The protesters were led by CPI(M) district secretary K. Neela and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha’s district secretary Sharanabasappa Mamshetty. The activists raised slogans against Mr. Modi and the Union Government demanding the release of pending wages payable to rural labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and relief to drought-hit farmers in Karnataka.

The activists also alleged that the BJP extorted money from corporates through electoral bonds.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.