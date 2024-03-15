GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Narendra Modi to address mega rally in Kalaburagi

March 15, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel checking the areas surrounding the main venue ahead of Prime Ministser Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Security personnel checking the areas surrounding the main venue ahead of Prime Ministser Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would kickstart the Lok Sabha election campaign from Kalaburagi district – the home turf of All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, here on Saturday.

Billboards with a message welcoming the PM have come up at major junctions, and BJP party flags dot the city ahead of Mr. Modi’s mega rally that will begin at Nutan Vidyalaya ground in the city at 2 p.m.

Mr. Modi is expected to reach Kalaburagi airport by 1.30 p.m., and he will arrive at District Armed Reserve (DAR) police ground by helicopter at 1.35 p.m. and reach the main venue by 2 p.m.

The city police had heightened security measures by deploying adequate police personnel across Kalaburagi. Meanwhile, Special Protection Group (SPG) officials reached the city on Thursday, inspected the main venue to oversee the security arrangements, held a discussion with the district administration and the city police and surveyed the route. Stringent security protocols have been implemented at all entry and exit points across the city.

Apart from Mr. Modi, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav and legislators and BJP leaders from Kalaburagi and Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency will be present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / security measures / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.