GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi government intimidating the corrupt while claiming to fight corruption, says Brinda Karat

The Modi government has proven to be the greatest beneficiary of corporate funds, says CPI(M) leader

March 15, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of cheating the people and intimidating the corrupt using Central agencies to take money from them through electoral bonds.

Addressing a public meeting at Arumbakkam, Ms. Karat said because of the Supreme Court’s verdict on electoral bonds, everyone has come to know about the extent of subversion of parliamentary democracy.

The Modi government has proven to be the greatest beneficiary of corporate funds, Ms. Karat said. “The Modi government has cheated the people. They claimed to fight corruption but they took a lot of money from those who were corrupt by threatening them with ED, CBI and IT raids,” she charged adding this was a quid pro quo deal with those corporates.

“The crime against women has increased in the last 10 years. By postponing the implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill passed by the parliament that aims to reserve one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, the Modi government has cheated women,” she alleged.

According to her, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are not ordinary elections and fight to get votes, but an exercise to “save our beloved country and to decide what is going to be the future of our secular democratic republic”. She expressed confidence that in line with Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in any of the States ruled by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

She also criticised the Union government for allegedly using Governors to block the functioning of the State governments ruled by the Opposition. Senior CPI(M) and DMK leaders participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.