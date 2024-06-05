GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP bags 240 seats; NDA to meet today

BJP-led NDA secures majority, INDIA bloc crosses 200; JD(U) and TDP pledge support for a third term of Modi government

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:55 am IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda greet the supporters after National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) lead in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda greet the supporters after National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) lead in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

After a long-drawn process, the election results for all the 543 seats have been announced by the Election Commission of India early morning today. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) falling short of the magic number that would have given it sole majority in the Lok Sabha, the party will have to rely on its allies to form the next government

Also Read: Election results 2024: NDA leads in majority seats; markets nosedive | Top 10 developments

The BJP has bagged a total of 240 seats, short of the majority marker of 272, and has called a meeting of the NDA parties in New Delhi today. Adding up the seats won the allies, the NDA has secured a comfortable majority. At the same time, with over 200 seats in their kitty, none of the members of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc crossed the majority mark. The bloc will also hold a meeting today to chalk out its next steps. 

Also Read: With 135 seats in kitty, Chandrababu Naidu set to become Andhra Pradesh CM for the fourth time

Meanwhile, with 28 seats between them, N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) hold the balance of the BJP-led NDA in their hands. Both parties have re-pledged their allegiance to the NDA and have confirmed that they will be present at the alliance’s meeting. 

Also Read: In historic upset in Odisha, BJP ends Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year tenure

The results of the two Assembly elections, in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, brought in the change of the incumbent government. With BJP taking a landslide victory in Odihsa, Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year tenure came to an end, while Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, gave a crushing defeat to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh. 

Here are the live updates:

  • June 05, 2024 06:55
    Uttar Pradesh results: Rozi roti and reservation trumps Ram and rations

    Caste identity triumphed over religious polarisation in Uttar Pradesh as the INDIA bloc’s promise of saving rozi roti (employment) and reservation outshone Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s narrative of Ram, ration, and shashan (governance) in a fiercely contested election where more than a dozen seats went down to the wire before the Opposition alliance secured 44 out of 80 seats bringing down the NDA tally from 64 to 35.

    Also, the fact that the BJP lost Ayodhya and Muzaffarnagar, the epicentres of Hindu assertion in the State, proves that the Hindutva wand has begun to corrode.

    Click here to read more on how the opposition upset the BJP’s current streak in Uttar Pradesh

  • June 05, 2024 06:48
    U.S. commends Indian govt, people on successful elections

    The U.S. has commended the Indian government and the people for successfully participating and completing the Lok Sabha elections.

    “On behalf of the United States, we want to commend the government of India and voters there for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking, and we look forward to seeing the final results,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

    “First of all, our understanding is that the election results have not been finalised. So we will wait for the finalisation of those election results before we offer any definitive comment,” Miller said when asked to comment on the results.

    “I’m also not going to comment on winners and losers in an election, as is our case around the world. What is important for us and what we have seen over the past six weeks is the largest exercise of democracy in history as the Indian people came to the polls,” he added.

    He also denied reports of external influence in Indian elections by Western powers, including the U.S.

    - PTI

  • June 05, 2024 06:46
    All results in, BJP gets 240 seats

    The Election Commission of India has declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99.

    The last result to be announced was that of Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated the BJP’s Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes.

    - PTI

