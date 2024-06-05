Lok Sabha Results 2024: World leaders congratulate PM Modi on third term

Leaders from several countries congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for his third term in office.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi on the third consecutive electoral victory, stressing that she is certain that both leaders will work together to strengthen the friendship that will unite the two countries.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples,” Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ also congratulated PM Modi and expressed their desire to work closely with him. “I extend my warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Nepal Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ also congratulated his Indian counterpart on the electoral success of his party-led alliance.

“Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India,” he said in a post on X.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated PM Modi on his historic win.

“Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship,” Mr. Jugnauth posted on X.

Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated PM Modi and voiced his desire to work with the Indian prime minister to advance the bilateral ties. “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also congratulated PM Modi and NDA for the historic third consecutive win and said he looked forward to working closely with him.

“Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries,” he wrote on X.

The U.S. commended the Indian government and the people for successfully participating and completing the Lok Sabha elections.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller praised India and its voters for successfully finishing the huge election process. “We want to commend India’s government and its voters for completing and participating in such a massive electoral process,’ he said during a daily news briefing. ‘We look forward to seeing the final results.” he said during his daily news briefing

The BJP, whose candidates had contested in the name of PM Modi, won or was ahead in 240 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

BJP’s key allies TDP and JD(U) were leading or winning 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively. With the support of its other allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was on course to reach the 272-majority mark.