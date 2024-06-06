GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE: Nadda holds key meeting with BJP leaders

As Mr. Nadda holds a key meeting with top BJP leaders, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is slated to meet important MPs at his residence

Updated - June 06, 2024 11:17 am IST

Published - June 06, 2024 10:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and others during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, at his residence, 7, LKM, in New Delhi on June 5. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP president J.P. Nadda will address top BJP leaders at his residence on June 6, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is likely to happen over the weekend. 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu today to present the comprehensive list of newly-elected MPs. 

Read | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

U.S. President Joseph Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin joined leaders of more than 50 countries in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that won the highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha election. 

The process of government formation for PM Modi’s third term was set in motion on June 5, with the parties of the NDA unanimously passing a resolution electing Mr. Modi as their leader in a meeting at the PM’s official residence. In all, 21 NDA leaders signed the resolution

Meanwhile, calling the June 4 results a mandate against the Narendra Modi government, the INDIA bloc at the end of a two-hour meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi said it would take “appropriate steps” at the “appropriate time” to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP government. 

Follow the live updates below:
  • June 06, 2024 11:15
    TDP president Chandrababu Naidu meets top MPs at his residence
  • June 06, 2024 10:59
    Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh arrives at Nadda’s house for meeting

