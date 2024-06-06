BJP president J.P. Nadda will address top BJP leaders at his residence on June 6, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is likely to happen over the weekend.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu today to present the comprehensive list of newly-elected MPs.

U.S. President Joseph Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin joined leaders of more than 50 countries in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that won the highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha election.

The process of government formation for PM Modi’s third term was set in motion on June 5, with the parties of the NDA unanimously passing a resolution electing Mr. Modi as their leader in a meeting at the PM’s official residence. In all, 21 NDA leaders signed the resolution

Meanwhile, calling the June 4 results a mandate against the Narendra Modi government, the INDIA bloc at the end of a two-hour meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi said it would take “appropriate steps” at the “appropriate time” to realise the people’s desire not to be ruled by the BJP government.