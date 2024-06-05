GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election results 2024: Will play our part in choosing non-BJP, non-NDA PM candidate: Owaisi

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will need political crutches to form government and should introspect’

Published - June 05, 2024 05:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
AIMIM chief and party candidate Asaduddin Owaisi being greeted by supporters after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad constituency, at the party headquarters., in Hyderabad, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

AIMIM chief and party candidate Asaduddin Owaisi being greeted by supporters after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad constituency, at the party headquarters., in Hyderabad, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)‘s Asaduddin Owaisi, who registered his fifth consecutive win from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said that his party would play its part in a scenario that involves a “non-BJP, non-NDA” prime ministerial candidate.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the media after receiving his certificate from Returning Officer Anudeep Durishetty.

“If the situation so arises that Narendra Modi does not become Prime Minister for a third term, and if we are needed, we certainly will support this move. It is because we publicly took a stand to stop BJP [from coming to power]. We want to tell Narendra Modi to see why this verdict has come. He has to introspect,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Even as he pointed out that final counting was under way, he expected the BJP would fail to reach to “magic number” of 272 seats.

Mr. Owaisi said the Lok Sabha election results reflect the public’s exasperation and weariness with the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s politics of hate and showing the people false dreams”. The ‘char sau paar’ slogan was solely to change the Constitution of India.

He claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, at several places, openly supported the BJP. While he said that he did not know the reason behind the strategy, he pointed out that it was something the public should know.

Related Topics

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen / Telangana / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.