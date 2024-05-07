GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC writes to X to take down BJP’s animated video targeting Muslims

May 07, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena

Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena | Photo Credit: File Photo

On a day when polling ended in Karnataka, the Election Commission wrote to social media platform X to take down an animated video post by the BJP Karnataka handle allegedly targeting Muslims amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The video was seen to be underlining the party’s allegation of “Muslim appeasement” by the Congress. The Congress and some civil society organisations had filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena on May 5.

“We have written to the social media platform through the competent authority under the Information Technology Act to take down the video. We are awaiting a response from X,” Mr. Meena told The Hindu on Tuesday.

In its complaint, the Congress had sought action against BJP president J.P. Nadda, State BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra, and the party’s national media in charge Amit Malviya. It said the post was “clearly with an intention to wantonly provoke rioting and promote enmity between different religions”.

