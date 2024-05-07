BJP not against Muslim castes getting BC quota benefit: Eatala

May 07, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former minister and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency candidate from BJP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday claimed that the party is not against reservations for Muslims as the community is already being benefitted under the BC ‘D’ category and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category of reservations.

“It is wrong to say that our party is against Muslims or quota benefits for them. Our party is only against religion-based reservations since the community is already benefiting under two different schemes. The issue is with forming another category ‘E’ under the BCs. In any case, more than those in BC ‘B’, those in EWS category have been getting more benefits,” he said. Participating in ‘Meet the Press’ programme hosted by the Press Club of Hyderabad, Mr. Rajender said that Prime Minister Modi has been maintaining excellent relations with the Gulf nations, with five countries having also awarded their top civilian awards to him. Besides, Mr. Modi got their consent to build temples in their respective countries.

Urging people not to believe in “fake” videos about quotas being removed, the BJP leader attested that Mr. Modi has the utmost concern for SC/ST/BCs and also given EWS as well as women’s quota which even Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unable to pass. Mr. Rajender also advised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to maintain some decorum and decency during his public utterances against the opponents.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy should have some respect as I am elder to him. Just because he is in a top position, he cannot talk as he likes. Did he not abuse the same Congress party when he was in Telugu Desam Party? Of course, we have come from the BRS party but I have never lost my composure. I can only advise him not to lower his dignity or that of the Chief Minister’s chair. He will pay a price for character assassination,” he warned.

About his role in the TRS/BRS Ministry, he said that everyone is aware of the “freedom” enjoyed under ex-chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but he still managed to maintain his stance and stood up for union rights, hence he was eased out of the party.

“As the finance minister I had followed the FRBM (Fiscal responsibility and budget management) norms in taking loans and ensured funds were disbursed to sarpanches freely. But now, unless commissions of 7-10% are given the money is not being released. My former ministerial colleagues like J. Krishna Rao, P. Mahender Reddy, T. Nageswara Rao, and Kadiyam Srihari know better about restrictions for ministers under KCR, where policies were announced without our say like the transport policy,” he explained.

Mr. Rajender said that no one recognises either Congress party and BRS party candidates in the constituency and refuted the charge that he was “non-local”. Politicians contesting from different places has been the norm as even KCR, KTR and even Revanth Reddy have done the same, he added. If elected, he assured to get funds from the Centre for the constituency development. PCH president Venugopal Naidu, general secretary R. Ravikanth Reddy and others were present.