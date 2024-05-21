GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC bans BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

The former Calcutta High Court judge made the remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia

Published - May 21, 2024 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of retired Calcutta High Court justice and BJP candidate from Tamluk constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay, centre.

File picture of retired Calcutta High Court justice and BJP candidate from Tamluk constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay, centre. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate from Tamluk in West Bengal Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, barring him from campaigning for 24 hours from 5 p.m. today.

The poll panel had sent him a show-cause notice based on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Mr. Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Ms. Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

In its notice to him, the EC said Mr. Gangopadhyay’s comment has been found to be “beyond dignity in every sense of term” and “in bad taste”, and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

The BJP has fielded Mr. Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.

