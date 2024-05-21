EC bans BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission of India censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate from Tamluk in West Bengal Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, barring him from campaigning for 24 hours from 5 p.m. today.

The poll panel had sent him a show-cause notice based on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Mr. Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Ms. Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

In its notice to him, the EC said Mr. Gangopadhyay’s comment has been found to be “beyond dignity in every sense of term” and “in bad taste”, and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

The BJP has fielded Mr. Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.