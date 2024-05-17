GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EC issues notice to former Calcutta HC judge for undignified remarks against Mamata

Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s remarks were improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste and violative of the poll code, says EC

Updated - May 17, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Abhijit Gangopadhyay is the BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal

Abhijit Gangopadhyay is the BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday issued a show cause notice on former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for making offensive comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The commission said the comments made by Mr. Gangopadhyay were found to be “improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste and prima facie violative” of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The notice also reminded the BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in the State about the EC’s recent advisory, which said that political parties and candidates should refrain from any deeds or action or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

The commission has sought his response by 5 p.m. of May 20.

The poll body’s action comes on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Mr. Gangopadhyay for his remarks at a public meeting in Haldia on May 15.

Mr. Gangopadhyay is the fourth politician who has been served a notice for undignified remarks against women during the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Others are the BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and the Congress’s Supriya Shrinate and Randeep Surjewala.

Voting will be held in Tamluk on May 25.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.